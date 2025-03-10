Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 736,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

