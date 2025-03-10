Vest Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vest Financial LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 60,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $112.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.68. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.