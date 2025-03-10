Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to Buy Rating

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,014.75. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,159 shares of company stock worth $590,702. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.