Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 4.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 778,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 201,360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 942,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 864,924 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

