Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
