Warther Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,103 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 8.0% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

