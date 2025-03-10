Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $590.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

