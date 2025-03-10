What is William Blair’s Estimate for Riskified Q1 Earnings?

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Riskified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Riskified Price Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $828.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Riskified has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,585 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $3,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 483,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.