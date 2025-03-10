Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 24,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 36,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,062,887 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $173.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

