Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

SFM has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $136.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,198,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at $24,454,764.88. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,193. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

