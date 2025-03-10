Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for PACCAR Earnings

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $110.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

