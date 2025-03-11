1,118,726 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,977,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,606,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CURB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.
Curbline Properties Stock Performance
Curbline Properties stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Curbline Properties Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
