13,253 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after buying an additional 12,466,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 9,325,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,064,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after buying an additional 2,920,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 26.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 1,776,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of AUR stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

