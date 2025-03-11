14,628 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 110.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coursera Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Coursera
In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
