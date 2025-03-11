14,812 Shares in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.7% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 45,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance
HRZN stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.56 million, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $12.63.
Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Michael Balkin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on HRZN shares. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Horizon Technology Finance Profile
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
