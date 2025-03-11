18,588 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 660,080 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $2,049,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $4,288,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7,098.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 428,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 600,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $86,839.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,797.64. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

