4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Bank of America

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDMT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

FDMT opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,497 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,262,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 188,655 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 855,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

