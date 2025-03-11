5,900 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 515,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.