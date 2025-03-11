Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 110,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 903% from the average daily volume of 11,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Abits Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Abits Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abits Group Inc operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.