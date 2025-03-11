Acacia Research (ACTG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Acacia Research to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

ACTG opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

