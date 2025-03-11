Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEM opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.