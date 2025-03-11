Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 85.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 205,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 132.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,191 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,686,686. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 250,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,635,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,486,527.42. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,752,206 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,354. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

