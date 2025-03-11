Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Playtika by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 161,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 141,231 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Playtika by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $572,459.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,554,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,182,136.40. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

