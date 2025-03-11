Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,522 Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of CATX stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

