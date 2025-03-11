Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,974 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,974 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 56.6% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 717,533 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,749,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 200,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 118,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $210.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

