Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142,097 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 434,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 357,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

