Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 15,627 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 84.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 214,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

