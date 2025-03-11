Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 181,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AMBC stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

