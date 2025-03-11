Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHIP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 8.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 480,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 77.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 3.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 3.0 %

SHIP stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seanergy Maritime

About Seanergy Maritime

(Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.