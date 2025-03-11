Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 14,221 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 115.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 134.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 93,303 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 51.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 209,033 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 2.22. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

