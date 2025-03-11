Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 29,058 Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Hafnia during the third quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hafnia during the third quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hafnia by 671.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 224,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hafnia by 1,084.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 200,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 183,850 shares during the period.

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Hafnia Limited has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

