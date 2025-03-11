Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

