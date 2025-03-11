Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,469.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VET opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

