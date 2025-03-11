Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $402.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In other news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,078.05. The trade was a 22.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

