Aigen Investment Management LP Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 170,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $589.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

