Aigen Investment Management LP Has $153,000 Stock Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -4.36%.

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.