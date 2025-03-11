Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 265,387 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $783.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

