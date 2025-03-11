Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $124,000 in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Bowen bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $362.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

