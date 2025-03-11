Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $147,000 in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VREX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VREX stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.56. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

