Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $42,000 in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price objective (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

