Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $75,000 in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINV stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

