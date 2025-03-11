Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $94,000 in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,681 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 147,757 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 781,562 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Berry by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,729,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $263.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

