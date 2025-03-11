Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 528,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $309,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 123,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 788,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $461,491,000 after purchasing an additional 85,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. This trade represents a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,466,769.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,186.45. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,002 shares of company stock worth $495,449,598. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $775.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $597.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.