Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,342 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.
First Majestic Silver Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
