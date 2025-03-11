Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

