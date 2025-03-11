Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,943 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Creative Planning bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 359,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,210 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 339,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 78.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $250.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In other news, Director John P. Kenny purchased 47,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $151,079.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 78,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $247,668.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,941.60. The trade was a 6.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.