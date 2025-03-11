Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 12,647 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 324.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Several research firms have commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

