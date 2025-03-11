Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,222 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DocGo were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DocGo alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the third quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocGo by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DCGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

Insider Activity at DocGo

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $102,510.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at $779,863.80. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocGo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

About DocGo

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.