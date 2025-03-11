Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 54,175 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,175 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 990,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,880,000 after purchasing an additional 894,053 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 900.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 873,237 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 291.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 554,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

