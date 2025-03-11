Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $136,000 Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 57.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 283,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 697.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,337 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 452.7% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $820.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.40. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 896,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,160.93. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 184,247 shares of company stock worth $731,959 in the last three months. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLND

About Blend Labs

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.