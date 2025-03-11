Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $136,000 Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 57.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 283,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 697.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,337 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 452.7% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs Price Performance
Blend Labs stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $820.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.40. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.53.
BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
