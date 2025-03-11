Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $141,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,191 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 5.4 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

